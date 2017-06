16:03 Reported News Briefs Sivan 13, 5777 , 07/06/17 Sivan 13, 5777 , 07/06/17 OECD backs Kahlon's fiscal policies The OECD report published Wednesday expressed support for Finance Minister Kahlon's policies and states that his "Net Family" program could raise the employment rate of parents to children. The report added that housing prices are slowing down, low unemployment brings high growth and the new fiscal steps announced recently will bring an increase in employment and wages. ► ◄ Last Briefs