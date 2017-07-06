15:57
Reported

News Briefs

  Sivan 13, 5777 , 07/06/17

Comey to testify at Senate Committee Thursday

Former FBI director James Comey is set to provide dramatic testimony Thursday when he appears before the Senate Intelligence Committee to describe the findings of the investigation he headed into President Trump's Russian connections during the US elections and his behavior towards Comey over the investigation of these connections.

Democrat committee members will see Comey's testimony as proof of these connections, while the Republican members will try to downplay the damage from Comey's testimony.

.

Last Briefs