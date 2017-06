15:50 Reported News Briefs Sivan 13, 5777 , 07/06/17 Sivan 13, 5777 , 07/06/17 Taxi drivers clash near Herod's Gate, one wounded Arab taxi drivers clashed with one another near Herod's Gate in the Old City of Jerusalem. One of the drivers was moderately injured by a car driving against the run of traffic. The driver was arrested by police and the wounded man was transferred by the Red Crescent to the Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital.

