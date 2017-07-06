Israelis are paying for medical treatment of migrants

A huge sum of money- 76 million NIS, was spent by the health authorities in Israel to subsidize the treatment of foreigners and migrants during the course of 2016.

The Lavi organization has demanded of Health Minister Yaakov Litzman to stop the free treatments to foreigners and migrants as this is unfair and disproportionate and harms Israelis who pay full sums for their own medical treatment.

Lavi added that this expense harms Israelis as it can cause the exclusion of vital medicines from the health ministry's allocation fund.



