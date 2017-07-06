15:38 Reported News Briefs Sivan 13, 5777 , 07/06/17 Sivan 13, 5777 , 07/06/17 3-year-old moderately injured from slicing machine A 3-year-old child is in moderate condition after being hurt by a slicing machine. The child was brought to a local clinic in Beit Shemesh and MDA medics transferred him to Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital suffering from a serious wound to his arm.

