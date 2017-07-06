A 3-year-old child is in moderate condition after being hurt by a slicing machine. The child was brought to a local clinic in Beit Shemesh and MDA medics transferred him to Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital suffering from a serious wound to his arm.
|
15:38
Reported
News BriefsSivan 13, 5777 , 07/06/17
3-year-old moderately injured from slicing machine
A 3-year-old child is in moderate condition after being hurt by a slicing machine. The child was brought to a local clinic in Beit Shemesh and MDA medics transferred him to Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital suffering from a serious wound to his arm.
Last Briefs