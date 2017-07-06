MK Margi: Remove abusive prison commander from IDF

Education Committee Chairman Yaakov Margi(Shas) demanded that the commander of the isolation ward at Prison 4, Adir Malka, be relieved of his command and be discharged from the IDF, after media reports revealed that he had assaulted and abused a haredi youth incarcerated in the military jail.

Despite the severity of the reports against Malka and his admitting to the offences he was charged with, the Military Prosecutor only gave Malka a 10-day suspended sentence and did not relieve him of his command or lower his rank.

Margi demanded that the officer be removed from the IDF immediately.