15:09
Reported

News Briefs

  Sivan 13, 5777 , 07/06/17

Worker (30) seriously injured at Galilee building site

A 30-year-old worker was hit by a heavy object at a building site in a Moshav in the Western Galilee.

MDA paramedics treated him and transferred him to Nahariya medical center in serious condition suffering from internal injuries.

