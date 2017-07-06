A 30-year-old worker was hit by a heavy object at a building site in a Moshav in the Western Galilee.
MDA paramedics treated him and transferred him to Nahariya medical center in serious condition suffering from internal injuries.
15:09
Reported
News BriefsSivan 13, 5777 , 07/06/17
Worker (30) seriously injured at Galilee building site
