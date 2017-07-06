15:05 Reported News Briefs Sivan 13, 5777 , 07/06/17 Sivan 13, 5777 , 07/06/17 Gafni calls for infrastructure overhaul near Meron MK Moshe Gafni(United Torah Judaism) said during a Knesset discussion that the entire infrastructure of Meron must be changed, including the roads leading to the site and the site itself. "The Meron saga must be stopped," added Gafni.

