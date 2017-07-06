MK Moshe Gafni(United Torah Judaism) said during a Knesset discussion that the entire infrastructure of Meron must be changed, including the roads leading to the site and the site itself. "The Meron saga must be stopped," added Gafni.
|
15:05
Reported
News BriefsSivan 13, 5777 , 07/06/17
Gafni calls for infrastructure overhaul near Meron
MK Moshe Gafni(United Torah Judaism) said during a Knesset discussion that the entire infrastructure of Meron must be changed, including the roads leading to the site and the site itself. "The Meron saga must be stopped," added Gafni.
Last Briefs