Eizenkot: Hezbollah has problems,IDF maintains its edge

Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot participated in a ceremony commemorating soldiers who fell in the 2006 "Second" Lebanon war.

Eizenkot said that the Hezbollah suffered a severe blow during the war, with 1300 to 1400 of its men killed, as well as a serious blow to its infrastructure.

Eizenkot said the Hezbollah had grown stronger over the past 11 years in its capabilities but said these years had seen the quietest period for the north since the founding of Israel.

Eizenkot said that the IDF has maintained its strategic edge over its enemies over the years, and the Hezbollah is preoccupied at present woth a third of its soldiers fighting in Syria, Iraq and Yemen and losing 1700 men over the last 3 years, as well as financial difficulties and low morale. However it has also gained battle awareness and should not be underestimated.





