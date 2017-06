14:41 Reported News Briefs Sivan 13, 5777 , 07/06/17 Sivan 13, 5777 , 07/06/17 12 killed in Iranian attacks, 4 terrorists eliminated 12 people were killed in attacks on the Iranian parliament and the mausoleum of Ayattollah Khomeini. The four terrorists were eliminated. ISIS took responsibility for the terror attacks. ► ◄ Last Briefs