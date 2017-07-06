Bet Hillel protest new study hall opened by Rabbi Elon

The Bet Hillel rabbinical organization is protesting the opening of a new Beit Midrash(study hall) by Rabbi Mordechai Elon, who was convicted of indecent acts against a minor and sentenced to a suspended prison sentence

Beit Hillel said that the opening of the new study hall "demonstrates indifference to the suffering of the victims and gives them the feeling that society does not relate to them seriously and does not grant them credibility, as well as belittling the severity of the actions."

The organization called on the public not to visit the new study hall.