Israel's UN ambassador Danny Danon referred to the meetings between the US's American ambassador Nikki Haley and Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Reuven Rivlin.

Danon said after the meetings "we thanked ambassador Haley for her support of Israel and discussed the challenges facing us and deepening cooperation between us at the UN.

Danon added that "with the US on our side it's time to initiate a significant change in the UN which will reflect our true status in the world."