Bab el Tam: New IDF app helps soldiers use Arabic

A new app called "Bab el Tam" seeks to help soldiers serving in Judea and Samaria understand the local language and culture better in order to enable them to perform their duties in a better manner.

The app, which was developed by the communications corps and the intelligence department and includes a basic vocabulary in Arabic which could be very useful for soldiers during the course of their service. The app includes sentences they may need to use at checkpoints and during arrests as well as first aid terms and popular blessings in Arabic.