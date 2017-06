13:57 Reported News Briefs Sivan 13, 5777 , 07/06/17 Sivan 13, 5777 , 07/06/17 Miri Regev fell and broke her hand Minister Miri Regev fell and broke her hand Tuesday. The minister was treated at the "Beterem" clinic near the Jerusalem promenade. ► ◄ Last Briefs