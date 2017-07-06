Will Paris murderer of Jewess evade trial?

The Paris Jewish community is fuming over the apparent refusal of French courts to arraign the Muslim who murdered Sara Halimi HyD (May G-d avenge her blood) two months ago.

66-year-old Halimi was attacked by a Muslim who stabbed her and then threw her to her death from the third floor.

The court claimed that the murderer's lawyers brought proof of his suffering from mental disease and that he was not of clear mind when he performed the murderous act. He may even be released without trial due to his mental condition.



