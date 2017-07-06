A prominent lawyer is being interrogated by police in connection with the murder of attorney Yoram Hakham.
Last week a former lawyer was also arrested in connection with the assassination of the lawyer.
13:45
Reported
Sivan 13, 5777 , 07/06/17
Lawyer interrogated over Yoram Hakham murder
