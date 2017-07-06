Is Yehuda Hayisraeli less worthy than Dawabshe family?

Likud MK Amir Ohana presented an urgent request to Defense Minister Liberman after it was discovered that the Defense Ministry had agreed to pay 500,000 NIS in compensation to the Arab Dawabshe family for the deaths of the victims of the Duma attack, while at the same time the ministry refuses to pay for the needs of wounded soldier Yehuda Hayisraeli because he lives in Ofra, a community without an authorized building plan.

Ohana asked why in the former case the ministry acted "beyond the letter of the law" while Hayisraeli is still waiting for aid. He added "when will the discriminatory decision be changed?"

Deputy Defense Minister Ben-Dahan responded to Ohana's request and said he hoped that the Regulation Law would enable the ministry to help Hayisraeli.