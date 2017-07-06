PM Netanyahu meets with UN ambassador Haley

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu met Wednesday with US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley. Netanyahu praised Haley and thanked her for standing by Israel. Netanyahu added that this was also standing by the original concept of the UN as it was envisaged by its founders.

Haley said she was "excited to be in beautiful Israel" and added that "All I did was to state the truth, I am quite astonished at the responses. I have zero tolerance for bullying and the UN acted like a bully to Israe simply because it could do so. We are beginning to see a change."