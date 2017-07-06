British police discovered a body in the Thames River during a search for Xavier Thomas of France. If he is identified as the dead person he would be the 8th victim of the London Bridge attacks.
News BriefsSivan 13, 5777 , 07/06/17
Police find body in Thames, possible 8th terror victim
British police discovered a body in the Thames River during a search for Xavier Thomas of France. If he is identified as the dead person he would be the 8th victim of the London Bridge attacks.
