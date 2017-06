The Hitorerut organization, an organization of secular Jerusalemites is expected to demonstrate Wednesday evening in the middle of a haredi neighborhood against the harassment of haredi soldiers.

The demonstration is to take place in an area known as Slonim square in the north of the city.

The organizers stated that they are not targeting the haredi public but rather a marginal group which must be denounced since "it tarnishes the haredi public and gives them a bad reputation."