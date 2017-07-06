12:39 Reported News Briefs Sivan 13, 5777 , 07/06/17 Sivan 13, 5777 , 07/06/17 Surprise supporter for Donald Trump Former US ambassador Dan Shapiro who is considered to be close to former US president Barack Obama, has expressed his support for the steps being taken by US president Donald Trump in the Middle East.

