Gafni: Somebody invented concept of 'female exclusion'

Knesset Finance Committee chairman Moshe Gafni opened the committee meeting Wednesday with a discussion of the Attorney General's intervention in special events. Gafni said that "somebody invented the concept of feminine exclusion and it snowballed until the previous attorney general gave a directive and his deputy established rules preventing separation of males and females at public events.

Gafni complained that this was a gross intervention in the way of life of haredim and religious people who wish to maintain separate events for religious reasons, yet could be perceived as offenders according to the present directive. He demanded that a parliamentary discussion of the matter be held in order "to prevent unpleasant situations in the future."



