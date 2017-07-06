Ten people have been killed by gunmen in an attack on the Iranian parliament Wednesday. Many more people were wounded. Minutes later a suicide bomber blew himself up at the mausoleum of Ayatollah Khomeini in south Teheran, killing another bystander.
11 killed in Iran parliament attack and suicide bombing
