  Sivan 13, 5777 , 07/06/17

11 killed in Iran parliament attack and suicide bombing

Ten people have been killed by gunmen in an attack on the Iranian parliament Wednesday. Many more people were wounded. Minutes later a suicide bomber blew himself up at the  mausoleum of Ayatollah Khomeini in south Teheran, killing another bystander.


 

