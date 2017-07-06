Breaking the Silence angers religious Kibbutz members

Kibbutz Maale Gilboa members are fuming over the initiative taken by one of the Kibbutz residents to invite members of the ultra left-wing Breaking the Silence organization to present at the Kibbutz social center next Wednesday.

Kibbutz member Salit Rappaport said that most of the members of the religious Kibbutz are opposed to the lies submitted by Breaking the Silence and that the resident who invited the group could have staged the meeting in his own house.

Rappaport hopes the Kibbutz will prevent the meeting from taking place since "I don't think we need to have such an insulting viewpoint forced upon us."

Another resident said that "this is an embarrassment to our Kibbutz. We are proud of IDF soldiers and we actively participate in maintaining Israel's security requirements since it was founded."