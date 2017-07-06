Ahinoam Nini honored by Israeli leftist institution

Extremist left-wing singer Ahinoam Nini will receive a "shield of honor" for her "public contribution to freedom of speech and dialogue."

The award will be given by the Arava institute for environmental studies, where Nini serves as an active member of the public administration.

The institute states that Nini "devotes most of her time to promoting peace and dialogue between Israel and Palestinians."

The award ceremony will take place in Tel Aviv and will be attended by MK Tzipi Livni (Zionist Union), Meretz leader Zehava Galon and the former Palestinian Justice Minister Ali Heshan as well as other left-wing Knesset members