Danon: Haley 'devotes lots of time to Israel'

Israel's UN ambassador Danny Danon welcomed his American counterpart Nikki Haley when she arrived at Ben Gurion airport for her first visit to Israel Tuesday. Danon said that Haley would meet the president and the prime minister and would also fly over Israel in an army helicopter to see the challenges Israel faces in the north with the Hezbollah and in the south with Hamas.

Danon said Haley would be taken to see a Hamas tunnel so that she can see firsthand what Hamas do with the cement they receive courtesy of the UN and other authorities.

Danon said Haley realizes that the Security Council is overly involved with criticizing Israel's policies and her direct approach to the matter has influenced the UN .He added that her opinions accurately reflect the new White House policies towards Israel.