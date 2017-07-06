11:24 Reported News Briefs Sivan 13, 5777 , 07/06/17 Sivan 13, 5777 , 07/06/17 Iran: 7 killed in parliament attack Seven people have been killed in the attack on the Iranian parliament building in Teheran according to a report by the Iranian Tasnim news agency. The report adds that four hostages are being held at the site by gunmen.

