Ben-Dahan: Terror cannot be fought with pretty words

Deputy Defense Minister Eli Ben-Dahan said at the opening of the ISDEF(Israeli Defense Industry) exhibition in Tel Aviv that "countries which criticized and are still criticizing Israel for its fight against terror are learning firsthand that terror cannot be fought with pretty words. Terror has no mercy and whoever doesn't take an iron first and show determination against cruel terror will be counting their victims in the streets of their cities."

The ISDEF conference is the largest international defense, homeland security and cybersecurity exhibition in Israel.