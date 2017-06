Thousands of Belz hasidim from Israel and around the world are expected to participate in the wedding of the granddaughter of the Belzer Rebbe, Rabbi Yissachar Rokach, which will take place Wednesday evening in Jerusalem. The granddaughter, Golda Nehama Rokach, is the fourth grandchild of the Rebbe from his only son, Rabbi Aharon Mordechai Rokach

Police will close major arteries near the wedding site from 2:30 P.M.