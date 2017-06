10:50 Reported News Briefs Sivan 13, 5777 , 07/06/17 Sivan 13, 5777 , 07/06/17 In their death they don't part:Divorce spat over burial Which person would want to spend eternity lying next to his divorcee? A husband and wife who recently separated are fighting over a burial plot. The two plots were bought for 50,000 shekels per plot. The woman wants the husband to sell the plot and pay off his debts but the husband refuses, stating that "I have a burial plot and if she wants she does not need to be buried next to me ". The Rabbinical court judges told the couple to try and come up with a compromise within the next 30 days. ► ◄ Last Briefs