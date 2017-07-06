10:38 Reported News Briefs Sivan 13, 5777 , 07/06/17 Sivan 13, 5777 , 07/06/17 Erdan:Israel to take central role in anti-terror action At a meeting with Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, Internal Security Minister Gilad Erdan said that "Israel is will to take a central role in the international coalition to combat extremist Islamic terror." ► ◄ Last Briefs