News BriefsSivan 13, 5777 , 07/06/17
Erdan:Israel to take central role in anti-terror action
At a meeting with Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, Internal Security Minister Gilad Erdan said that "Israel is will to take a central role in the international coalition to combat extremist Islamic terror."
