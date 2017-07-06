Erdan meets Homeland Security officials in Washington

The Minister for Internal Security and Strategic Affairs, Gilad Erdan, met in Washington with General John Kelly, the US Homeland Security secretary. The two discussed the joint struggle against terror and incitement and the establishment of a global coalition against terror and agreed to cooperate on operational and technological issues of internal security.

Erdan also presented to the Senate's Homeland Security Committee Israel's steps taken against terror in the past few years and the senators expressed their admiration and asked to learn from Israel's experience in combatting terror.