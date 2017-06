10:17 Reported News Briefs Sivan 13, 5777 , 07/06/17 Sivan 13, 5777 , 07/06/17 Guard killed in 1st Teheran shooting An armed man entered the parliament building in Iran and opened fire, killing one of the guards. In another incident shortly afterwards at the mausoleum of Ayatollah Khomeini in south Teheran, an armed man opened fire and wounded a number of people. The condition of the wounded is not known and it is unclear whether there is a connection between the incidents.

