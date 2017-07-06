Ezra Cohen is first senior citizen Bible Quiz winner

In the first ever Bible Quiz for senior citizens which took place in Jerusalem Tuesday, Iraqi-born Ezra Cohen, a 72-year-old resident of Jerusalem, won the quiz and will receive a prize of 18,000 NIS.

Cohen, who fought in the Six Day War and the Yom Kippur war and worked as a banker, said that "I thank the Creator of the World for allowing me to reach this moment. I have always tried to study Torah and the Bible since my youth and it is the basis of the Jewish nation and of the entire world."

Yisrael Netzer received 2nd place and Yonah Sharabi received 3rd place. They also received monetary prizes for their efforts.