09:48 Reported News Briefs Sivan 13, 5777 , 07/06/17 Sivan 13, 5777 , 07/06/17 Report: Another shooting incident in Teheran Teheran news media outlets are reporting another shooting incident at the Mausoleum of Ayatollah Khomeini in southern Teheran. There are a number of wounded people on the scene.

