09:44 Reported News Briefs Sivan 13, 5777 , 07/06/17 Sivan 13, 5777 , 07/06/17 60-year-old man dies in Gilboa region road accident A road accident between a truck and a private car in a Kibbutz in the Gilboa region led to the death of a 60-year-old man. MDA paramedics summoned to the scene of the accident declared the 60-year-old man from the private car dead on the scene. Another wounded man in light to moderate condition is being treated on the spot and will be transferred to hospital shortly. ► ◄ Last Briefs