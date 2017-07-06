09:40 Reported News Briefs Sivan 13, 5777 , 07/06/17 Sivan 13, 5777 , 07/06/17 UAE: residents who support Qatar to be jailed, fined After the United Arab Emirates announced it was cutting off diplomatic relations with Qatar, it announced that it was forbidden its residents to express support for Qatar under penalty of up to 15 years in prison as well as receiving a heavy fine.

► ◄ Last Briefs