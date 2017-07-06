British police have arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of involvement in the terror attacks which took place on London Bridge and in the Borough Market on Saturday night. The attacks claimed the lives of 7 people and tens more were wounded.
|
08:57
Reported
News BriefsSivan 13, 5777 , 07/06/17
British police arrest suspect in London terror attack
British police have arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of involvement in the terror attacks which took place on London Bridge and in the Borough Market on Saturday night. The attacks claimed the lives of 7 people and tens more were wounded.
Last Briefs