Sivan 13, 5777 , 07/06/17 British police arrest suspect in London terror attack British police have arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of involvement in the terror attacks which took place on London Bridge and in the Borough Market on Saturday night. The attacks claimed the lives of 7 people and tens more were wounded.