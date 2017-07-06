PM May: Trump wrong about Sadiq Khan

British Prime Minister Theresa May criticized US president Donald Trump for attacking the response of London mayor Sadiq Khan to the terror attack in London over the weekend.

Speaking in the aftermath of the attack, Mr Khan said there were no words to describe the "grief and anger" the city was feeling, before saying: "Londoners will see an increased police presence today and over the course of the next few days. No reason to be alarmed."

Trump seized upon the last words of Khan and tweeted: "At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is 'no reason to be alarmed!'"

Khan responded by saying that his words were taken out of context, which Trump then called a "pathetic excuse."

May responded by saying "I think Donald Trump was wrong in the things he has said about Sadiq Khan... we have been working with Sadiq Khan - party politics are put to one side - we work together."