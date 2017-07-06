A 35-year-old man was shot during the night and seriously wounded near the Shuafat checkpoint north of Jerusalem.
MDA paramedics provided him with medical attention and transferred him to the Shaarei Tzedek hospital in Jerusalem.
News BriefsSivan 13, 5777 , 07/06/17
35-year-old shot near Shuafat checkpoint
