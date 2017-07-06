08:34
Reported

News Briefs

  Sivan 13, 5777 , 07/06/17

Forecast: Rise in temperatures, hotter than average

The weather on Wednesday will be pleasant. Temperatures will rise and there will be a drop in humidity. The weather will be above average  temperatures for the season.

Thursday will see another rise in temperatures, particularly in the mountainous regions inside the country. In most areas of the country temperatures will be above average. The heat wave will continue Friday with a slight drop in temperatures, and on Shabbat temperatures will drop significantly and will be at the normal seasonal level.

Last Briefs