Haifa couple arrested on charges of stealing jewelry

A 48-year-old Haifa resident and her husband were arrested Tuesday night on suspicion of stealing jewelry worth millions of shekels and selling them in a jewelry store belonging to the husband.

According to the charges, the woman worked in a jewelry factory for nine years and transferred the jewels to her husband. The factory owner submitted a complaint two weeks ago and a search in the house of fhe couple revealed tens of jewels worth hundreds of thousands of shekels which are suspected of having been stolen.