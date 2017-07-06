A petrol bomb was thrown during Tuesday night at a police force in the City of David police station near Silwan.
There were no injuries reported. The force conducted searches and gathered evidence from the scene. An investigation was opened.
News BriefsSivan 13, 5777 , 07/06/17
Petrol bomb thrown at police in City of David
