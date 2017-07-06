PA: Israel is 'not ready' for peace

Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas's office on Tuesday slammed Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu for vowing that Israel would never cede security control of the Jordan Valley as part of a future peace agreement.

Speaking Monday at an event marking the 50th anniversary of the reunification of Jerusalem, Netanyahu stated, "We seek peace with our neighbors, a real peace, a peace that will last for generations. That is why in any agreement -- and without an agreement -- we shall maintain security control over all the territory west of the Jordan (river).”