06:44 Reported News Briefs Sivan 13, 5777 , 07/06/17 Sivan 13, 5777 , 07/06/17 Report: Sessions offered to resign Attorney General Jeff Sessions recently suggested he might resign amid rising tension between with President Trump, ABC News reported Tuesday. The report said that Sessions floated his resignation over the probe of possible ties between Trump’s 2016 campaign and Russia. The report did not specify when or where Sessions made the remark about resigning, or to whom it was made.

