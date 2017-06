05:46 Reported News Briefs Sivan 13, 5777 , 07/06/17 Sivan 13, 5777 , 07/06/17 Suspect in Manchester attack arrested at Heathrow British police on Tuesday arrested a 38-year-old man at London's Heathrow Airport in connection with the recent Manchester Arena attack, ABC News reported. The unidentified man was arrested on suspicion of offences contrary to the UK's Terrorism Act, said the Greater Manchester Police. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs