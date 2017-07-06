Ambassador Haley Arrives in Israel

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley arrived in Israel on Wednesday morning. Israel's Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon greeted her upon her arrival.

"We are honored to welcome you to our country and thank you for standing resolutely by our side," Ambassador Danon told his American counterpart, adding, "We look forward to showing you our beautiful country as we work together to further strengthen our alliance."

Ambassador Haley will meet on Wednesday in Jerusalem with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and President Reuven Rivlin.