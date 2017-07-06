International coalition hits pro-regime forces in Syria

The international coalition led by the United States "destroyed" a unit of pro-regime forces in Syria on Tuesday as they advanced near an area where coalition commandos have been training and advising rebels, a military statement said, according to AFP.

A group of about 60 pro-regime soldiers moved into the area with a tank, artillery, anti-aircraft weapons and armed technical vehicles, posing a threat to the coalition forces at At-Tanf Garrison near the border with Jordan and Iraq, the coalition said in the statement.