23:33 Reported News Briefs Sivan 12, 5777 , 06/06/17 Sivan 12, 5777 , 06/06/17 Swastikas spray-painted on home of Colorado Jewish family Swastikas were spray-painted on the home of a Jewish couple in northeast Colorado. The couple was awakened early on Friday at their home in Aurora, Colorado, by police after a neighbor reported the graffiti, according to CBS4. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs