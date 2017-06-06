Swastikas were spray-painted on the home of a Jewish couple in northeast Colorado.
The couple was awakened early on Friday at their home in Aurora, Colorado, by police after a neighbor reported the graffiti, according to CBS4.
Sivan 12, 5777 , 06/06/17
Swastikas spray-painted on home of Colorado Jewish family
