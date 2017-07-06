How does a Gaza kindergarten celebrate the end of the year? The celebrations include the kidnapping and killing of a Jew as well as dancing with knives.
Here is a similar scene from last year's kindergarten celebration in Gaza
Sivan 12, 5777 , 06/06/17
Gaza kindergarten kids celebrate with knives,kidnapping
